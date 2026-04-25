Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Rises By 607.0%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,916 shares, a growth of 607.0% from the March 31st total of 271 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,069,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,836,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSJY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.