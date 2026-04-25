SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Short Interest Down 91.9% in April

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,460 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the March 31st total of 18,024 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

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SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

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The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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