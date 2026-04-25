SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Short Interest Down 91.9% in April

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCGGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,460 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the March 31st total of 18,024 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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