Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.92. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 120,633 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sypris Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Sypris Solutions Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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