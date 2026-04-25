Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,381,143 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 9,703,339 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mobix Labs Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:MOBX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 355,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,738. Mobix Labs has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobix Labs to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobix Labs has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Mobix Labs by 47.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mobix Labs by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Mobix Labs by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mobix Labs by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 62,715 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

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