Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.24 and traded as high as GBX 314. Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 309.50, with a volume of 620,384 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Chesnara from GBX 370 to GBX 360 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Chesnara from GBX 333 to GBX 339 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.50.

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Chesnara Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.55. The company has a market cap of £702.12 million, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tom Howard sold 14,890 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295, for a total value of £43,925.50. Also, insider Steve Murray acquired 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 per share, with a total value of £50,768.11. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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