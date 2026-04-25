Short Interest in Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX) Declines By 90.1%

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,048 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 40,893 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -3.66. Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

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Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:XOMX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.67% of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares is a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. This fund offers amplified exposure to Exxon Mobil stock for active traders aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements. It is intended for knowledgeable investors who understand the risks of leverage, including volatility and compounding effects, and who actively monitor their portfolios.

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