Short Interest in Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX) Declines By 90.1%

Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,048 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 40,893 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,042. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -3.66. Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares is a leveraged exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. This fund offers amplified exposure to Exxon Mobil stock for active traders aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements. It is intended for knowledgeable investors who understand the risks of leverage, including volatility and compounding effects, and who actively monitor their portfolios.
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