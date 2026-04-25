Short Interest in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG) Grows By 457.4%

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,303 shares, a growth of 457.4% from the March 31st total of 772 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,831 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of SFHG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Samfine Creation Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Get Samfine Creation Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samfine Creation Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samfine Creation Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samfine Creation Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.