Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,348,104 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 23,932,707 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 229,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,821. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $6.28. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSTV

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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