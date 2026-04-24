Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 134258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Tantalus Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tantalus Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

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Tantalus Systems Price Performance

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$338.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.12.

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Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements.

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