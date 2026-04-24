Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 779,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 373,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Rackla Metals

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Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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