Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 4,668 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPCAY. Citigroup cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

About Cathay Pacific Airways

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

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Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

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