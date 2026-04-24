Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,610 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the March 31st total of 16,356 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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