First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Issues Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

First Capital Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of FCAP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.78. 1,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

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First Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Capital from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of First Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Capital by 30,940.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Capital by 215.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Capital during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

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