Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Critical Survey

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Mcorpcx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy 0.48% 4.84% 1.68% Mcorpcx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Mcorpcx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $789.84 million 0.93 $3.81 million $0.02 253.00 Mcorpcx N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Udemy has higher revenue and earnings than Mcorpcx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Mcorpcx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Udemy and Mcorpcx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 1 5 3 0 2.22 Mcorpcx 0 0 0 0 0.00

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.87%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Mcorpcx.

Summary

Udemy beats Mcorpcx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

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Udemy, Inc., a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages. Its courses provide learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology, business, soft skills, and personal development, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mcorpcx

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MCX Technologies Corporation provides digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

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