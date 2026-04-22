Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 and last traded at GBX 26.60. 1,295,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,336,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 34 target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rainbow Rare Earths has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

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Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

About Rainbow Rare Earths

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.13.

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths aims to be a forerunner in the establishment of an independent and ethical supply chain of the rare earth elements that are driving the green energy transition. It is doing this successfully via the identification and development of secondary rare earth deposits that can be brought into production quicker and at a lower cost than traditional hard rock mining projects, with a focus on the permanent magnet rare earth elements neodymium and praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.

Further Reading

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