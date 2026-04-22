QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

QMX Gold Co. (CVE:QMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 93,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,281,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

QMX Gold Trading Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$114.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.

QMX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QMX Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012. QMX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QMX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.