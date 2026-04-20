Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 3,845 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,779 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,530,622,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,776,000 after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,394,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,551,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,740,000 after purchasing an additional 784,397 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $350.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $249.94 and a 52-week high of $351.75. The firm has a market cap of $612.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.80 and its 200 day moving average is $334.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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