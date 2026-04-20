Comparing Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) and Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thermon Group and Electro-Sensors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group 11.26% 13.82% 9.13% Electro-Sensors 3.02% 2.10% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Thermon Group and Electro-Sensors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Electro-Sensors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Thermon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Thermon Group is more favorable than Electro-Sensors.

Thermon Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Electro-Sensors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thermon Group and Electro-Sensors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group $498.21 million 3.58 $53.51 million $1.76 30.84 Electro-Sensors $10.14 million 1.56 $310,000.00 $0.09 49.71

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electro-Sensors. Thermon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electro-Sensors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Electro-Sensors on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services. The company also provides controls, monitoring, and software systems for the control and management of a heat trace system; environmental heating solutions under the Ruffneck, Norsemen, and Catadyne brands; process heating solutions under the Caloritech brand name; filtration solutions under the 3L Filters brand; rail and transit solutions under the Hellfire, Velocity, ArcticSense, and other brand names; and boilers under the Vapor Power, Precision Boilers, and Caloritech brands. In addition, it offers project services; transportation heating products, including track and switch heaters, accessories, control panels, rail heaters, gas blower accessories, and air curtains; transit heaters; and velocity heat products. Further, the company offers temporary power solutions; heating systems, such as engineered electric heat, explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, heaters for harshest environments, methane abatement, and engineered filtration system; electrically, steam, and fluid heated tubing bundles; and pre-insulated tubing and system accessories tubing bundles. It serves chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, energy transition/decarbonization, mining and mineral processing, maritime/shipbuilding, semiconductors, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, data centers, and renewables industries through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Electro-Sensors

(Get Free Report)

Electro-Sensors, Inc. engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control. The company was founded by James P. Slattery in 1965 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.