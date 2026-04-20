Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) and Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI) Financial Review

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) and Ballistic Recovery (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Optex Systems and Ballistic Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems 0 1 0 1 3.00 Ballistic Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Ballistic Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ballistic Recovery is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems 10.75% 22.12% 17.74% Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Optex Systems and Ballistic Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Optex Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optex Systems and Ballistic Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems $41.34 million 1.93 $5.15 million $0.66 17.39 Ballistic Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Optex Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Ballistic Recovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optex Systems

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Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About Ballistic Recovery

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Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

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