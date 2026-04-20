Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $58.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Finward Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $350.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.80 and a 200 day moving average of $334.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.94 and a fifty-two week high of $351.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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