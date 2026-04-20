Ibstock (LON:IBST) Trading Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.80 and last traded at GBX 107.30. Approximately 462,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,659,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 140.

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Ibstock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.88. The company has a market capitalization of £423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ibstock

In other news, insider Martin Payne bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £21,600. Also, insider Joe Hudson sold 64,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total value of £66,418.52. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock Company Profile

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Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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