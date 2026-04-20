GHO Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (GHO)

GHO (GHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, GHO has traded 0% lower against the dollar. GHO has a total market capitalization of $583.42 million and $38.47 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHO token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74,999.93 or 0.99776697 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74,299.43 or 0.99727284 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GHO

GHO was first traded on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 584,000,000 tokens. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. The official website for GHO is gho.xyz.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 584,000,000. The last known price of GHO is 0.9989198 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $37,136,400.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.