Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.20 and last traded at GBX 49.20, with a volume of 3876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £542.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.59.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million). The fund primarily invests in the form of a secured loan using various unquoted investment instruments, including ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, and convertible securities.

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