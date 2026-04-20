ZORA (ZORA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.96 Million

ZORA (ZORA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. ZORA has a market capitalization of $63.83 million and $6.96 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZORA has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One ZORA token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74,999.93 or 0.99776697 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74,299.43 or 0.99727284 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ZORA

ZORA launched on April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering. ZORA’s official website is zora.co.

ZORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.01404509 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $6,886,909.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

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