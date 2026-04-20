Revisor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.24 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Argus decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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