Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $36,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of J opened at $128.80 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.