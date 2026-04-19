Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TME Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9%

VOT opened at $283.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $225.42 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.