Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Regions Financial’s conference call:

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Strong quarter: Reported $539 million in net income ($0.62/share), up 11%/15% vs. adjusted prior year, with adjusted pre‑tax, pre‑provision income of $805 million and a return on tangible common equity of 18%.

Reported $539 million in net income ($0.62/share), up 11%/15% vs. adjusted prior year, with adjusted pre‑tax, pre‑provision income of $805 million and a return on tangible common equity of 18%. Loan and deposit growth continued—ending loans +2% (average loans +1%) driven by broad-based C&I (about two‑thirds investment‑grade); full‑year average loan growth still expected to be low single digits.

Loan and deposit growth continued—ending loans +2% (average loans +1%) driven by broad-based C&I (about two‑thirds investment‑grade); full‑year average loan growth still expected to be low single digits. Net interest income and margin outlook intact: NII was down sequentially but management expects ~2% NII growth in 2Q and 2.5%–4% for 2026, with NIM exiting in the low 3.70s and deposit costs declining (exit interest‑bearing deposit cost 1.69%).

Net interest income and margin outlook intact: NII was down sequentially but management expects ~2% NII growth in 2Q and 2.5%–4% for 2026, with NIM exiting in the low 3.70s and deposit costs declining (exit interest‑bearing deposit cost 1.69%). Credit metrics improving: allowance for credit losses declined $39 million to a 1.68% allowance ratio, non‑performing loans fell to 71 bps, coverage remains 238%, and management expects 2026 net charge‑offs of 40–50 bps.

Credit metrics improving: allowance for credit losses declined $39 million to a 1.68% allowance ratio, non‑performing loans fell to 71 bps, coverage remains 238%, and management expects 2026 net charge‑offs of 40–50 bps. Capital and shareholder returns maintained: executed $401 million of buybacks and $227 million of dividends, and proposed regulatory capital changes (AOCI + RWA updates) could lift pro‑forma CET1 to ~10.4%, giving the bank additional capital flexibility while still targeting a 9.25%–9.75% operating range.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE RF opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $1,036,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore cut shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Key Regions Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regions Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit and EPS beat — Regions reported net income of $539 million and diluted EPS of $0.62, topping consensus by a penny and marking year‑over‑year earnings growth. Regions Financial profit jumps

Q1 profit and EPS beat — Regions reported net income of $539 million and diluted EPS of $0.62, topping consensus by a penny and marking year‑over‑year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income and loan growth supportive — Management cited higher NII and stronger fee income plus expanding loan balances and improving credit quality as the main drivers offsetting expense pressure. Regions Financial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII & Fee Income

Net interest income, fee income and loan growth supportive — Management cited higher NII and stronger fee income plus expanding loan balances and improving credit quality as the main drivers offsetting expense pressure. Positive Sentiment: Lower provisions and improving credit metrics — Provisions for credit losses declined, supporting a better pre‑tax earnings mix and signaling improving asset quality for the bank.

Lower provisions and improving credit metrics — Provisions for credit losses declined, supporting a better pre‑tax earnings mix and signaling improving asset quality for the bank. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary and the conference‑call transcript provide more color on margin trends, expense drivers and capital; investors should review the call for forward commentary. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary and the conference‑call transcript provide more color on margin trends, expense drivers and capital; investors should review the call for forward commentary. Positive Sentiment: Board maintained shareholder returns — Regions declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share (about a 3.8% yield), which supports income‑oriented investors.

Board maintained shareholder returns — Regions declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share (about a 3.8% yield), which supports income‑oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus and expenses rose — Total revenue was $1.87B versus an expected ~$1.92B, and operating expenses increased, which trimmed topline upside and may cap near‑term multiple expansion. How key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates

About Regions Financial

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Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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