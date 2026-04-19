Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $63.3150, with a volume of 5350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $688.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.
Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates
The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields. FDRR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
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