Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 28,515 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $32.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

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Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

Further Reading

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