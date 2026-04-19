Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases New Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.10. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52 week low of $167.18 and a 52 week high of $248.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $76.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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