10,835 Shares in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Acquired by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. monday.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in monday.com by 231.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,660,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 136.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,186,000 after buying an additional 408,848 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,501.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,990,000 after buying an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 294.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after buying an additional 302,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

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monday.com Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on monday.com from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

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