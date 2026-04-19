Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.