2,857 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Bought by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie News Roundup

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.3%

ABBV stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.54 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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