Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Xcel Energy comprises 1.5% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus set a $86.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

See Also

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