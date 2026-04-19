Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Invests $497,000 in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,968,000 after buying an additional 1,020,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,424,000 after buying an additional 988,986 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $112,141,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,970,000 after buying an additional 946,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11,585.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,758,000 after buying an additional 874,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.56%.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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