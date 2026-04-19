Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $362.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.07 and a 52-week high of $584.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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