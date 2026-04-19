Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases Shares of 18,921 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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