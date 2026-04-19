Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Invests $1.16 Million in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,331.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.43%.The business had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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