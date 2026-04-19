Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total transaction of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,307.92. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $291.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

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Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $299.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $316.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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