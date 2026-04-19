Cwm LLC Acquires 144,851 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 144,851 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $126,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,010,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

ExxonMobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.15.

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ExxonMobil Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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