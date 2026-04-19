Whittier Trust Co. Sells 455,941 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 101.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 169.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,205.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 28.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 98.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Invitation Home stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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