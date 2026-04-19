Cwm LLC Has $15.34 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11,680.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,838 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4%

DFGR opened at $28.97 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.