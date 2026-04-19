Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 528 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 622 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of THNR stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 10.02% of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

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