BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,902,518 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 10,871,767 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,218,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on BILL in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BILL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in BILL by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL in the 2nd quarter worth $1,624,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.32. BILL has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

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BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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