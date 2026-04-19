Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Short Interest Update

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 236,224 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 198,425 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,134 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kairos Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAPA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kairos Pharma by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

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Kairos Pharma Stock Performance

KAPA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.97. Kairos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Kairos Pharma

Kairos Pharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

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Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapies to treat genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s proprietary platform leverages targeted ribosomal modulation to promote readthrough of premature stop codons, with the goal of restoring production of full‐length functional proteins. Kairos Pharma’s pipeline includes multiple programs in preclinical and early clinical development for rare pediatric and orphan indications.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Kairos Pharma brings together a multidisciplinary team of researchers and clinicians dedicated to translating its technology into potential therapeutics.

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