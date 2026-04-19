Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 42,219 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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