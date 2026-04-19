Comparing Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) & Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC)

Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Brookfield Business shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Masonglory and Brookfield Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonglory N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business 1.41% 2.67% 0.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonglory $23.32 million 0.31 $1.28 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business $7.17 billion 1.00 -$26.00 million ($0.26) -133.73

This table compares Masonglory and Brookfield Business”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Masonglory has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Masonglory and Brookfield Business, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonglory 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Business 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

Brookfield Business beats Masonglory on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masonglory

(Get Free Report)

Masonglory Limited is a subcontractor providing wet trades and related ancillary services to private and public sectors. Masonglory Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Brookfield Business

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Brookfield Business Corporation focuses on healthcare, construction, and wastewater services in the United States, Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through three segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, and Industrials. The company operates 42 hospitals; offers construction services for office, residential, hospitality and leisure, social infrastructure, retail, and mixed-use properties; and provides nuclear technology services, such as fuel, maintenance services, engineering solutions, instrumentation and control systems, and manufactured components for nuclear power plants. It also engages in the collection, treatment, and distribution of water and wastewater to the residential and governmental customers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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