Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 288.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE HWM opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.