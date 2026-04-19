MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Sells 11,224 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $5,856,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Blackstone from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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